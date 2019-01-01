Francis Uzoho fined and suspended as Anorthosis face points deduction

The Nigeria goalkeeper was reported to have submitted an invalid medical certificate before making his debut in the Cypriot top-flight

Francis Uzoho has been handed a one-game ban and a fine of €1,000 while his club Anorthosis Famagusta face a nine-point deduction after the Cyprus Football Association found the goalkeeper ineligible to have featured in a league game earlier this month.

Uzoho joined the Cypriot outfit from Deportivo La Coruna on the transfer deadline day and went ahead to make his debut in the First Division against Apollon on February 2.

After the game ended 1-0 in favour of Anorthosis with the 20-year-old recording a clean sheet, Apollon lodged a complaint to the country's football governing body over the validity of the health certificate issued to the international.

Apollon questioned the time the goalkeeper received his health certificate prior to his debut having arrived in Cyprus two hours after the country's Sports Organisation closed for the week on February 1.

Following the investigation carried, the Cyprus Football Association upheld Apollon's appeal and have punished Anorthosis for fielding an ineligible Uzoho.

"The COP announces the decision of the Athletic Judge Aristotle Vryonidis regarding the appeal of Apollon for his fight with Anorthosis for the 19th round of the Cyta Championship," the CFA announced.

"The Athletic Judge decided to accept Apollo's appeal, awarding the above match with a score of 3-0 in favour. Anorthosis also requires an extra 6 points from the first phase of the Cyta Championship.

"Footballer Francis Uzoho was sentenced to a match ban and a fine."

The points deduction will move fifth-placed Anorthosis to the bottom half of the table that will see them fight against relegation with five other clubs in the bottom six.

But the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium outfit have disclosed that they will appeal the decision and will demand a shift in their final game of the season against Ermis which has been scheduled for this Saturday.

"The Board of Directors of Anorthosis Famagusta (Football) Public Limited has already instructed our legal representatives to proceed with appeals against the first instance decision of the Athletic Judge," the club statement read.

"At the same time, in view of the tight time frames for the completion of the first phase of the championship, Anorthosis will ask for its post in the Cup, for the preservation of the credibility of a seriously shaken championship.”