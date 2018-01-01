Francis Kahata named in Gor Mahia squad set to face Lobi Stars of Nigeria

K'Ogalo will carry a 3-1 advantage going into the return leg after they beat Lobi Stars at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday

Gor Mahia has named a strong squad for the return leg clash against Lobi Stars of Nigeria set for Saturday.

K'Ogalo defeated the Nigerian side Lobi Stars 3-1 on Sunday at Kasarani in the first leg of the final preliminary round and will need just a draw in the second leg to progress to the Group Stages.

Despite having problems securing return tickets, the Kenyan champions have finally left for Nigeria with coach Hassan Oktay keeping trust with the squad that did the first leg duty. Assistant coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno will also return after missing the first leg match owing to suspension.

“Zico” was not in the dugout when Gor Mahia won against Lobi Stars as he was serving a one-match ban after he was sent off against Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi in the away win. Gor Mahia coach Oktay believes that the Kenyan Premier League champions are almost through to the next phase of the Caf Champions League.

Oktay says that self-belief was the main reason that pushed his team to record an impressive result against the West Africans and that they will strive hard to protect the advantage on Saturday.

"It is ninety percent done; we are close to progression, but we have to finish the job away. We understand it will not be a walk in the park, but with the quality we have here, it is possible,” Oktay told Goal.com.

Gor Mahia goals were scored by Samuel Onyango, who hit a brace, and Rwandan international Jacques Tuyisenge.

Gor Mahia squad to Nigeria: Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch and Fredrick Odhiambo, Defenders: Harun Shakava, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango, Wellington Ochieng, Shafik Batambuze, Pascal Ogweno; Midfielders: Humphrey Mieno, Kenneth Muguna, Samuel Onyango, Boniface Omondi, Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo, Cercidy Okeyo; Strikers: Erisa Ssekisambu, Jacques Tuyisenge, Francis Mustafa; Technical bench: Hassan Okay (Head Coach), Zedekiah Otieno (Assistant Coach), Jolawi Obondo (Team Manager), Willis Ochieng’ (Goalkeeper Trainer) and Fredrick Otieno (Team Doctor).