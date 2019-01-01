France women vs USWNT: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The USWNT will continue their preparations ahead of this summer's World Cup with a massive friendly fixture against hosts France

The countdown to this summer's Women's World Cup in France has officially begun, and 2019 will get under way with a marquee friendly fixture between the United States women's national team and the France women's team at Stade Oceane in Le Havre.

The current world champions will meet the tournament hosts in a massive clash that could set the precedent in the lead-up to this summer's competition, and is a potential future quarter-final meeting.

The USWNT are unbeaten in their last 28 matches, averaging more than three goals per game and currently on a 28-game scoring streak.

For France, the game is an opportunity to set the precedent for the World Cup, as a victory over the world campions would be a huge boost to the team.

Game France women vs USWNT Date Saturday, January 19 Time 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 1 fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be shown live on television or livestreamed.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position France players Goalkeepers Bouhaddi, Durand, Peyraud-Magnin Defenders Debever, Karchaoui, Lorgere, Majri, Perisset, Renard, Torrent, Tounkara Midfielders Bilbault, Bussaglia, Cascarino, Dali, Geyoro, Henry, Thiney Forwards Asseyi, Diani, Gauvin, Katoto, Le Sommer

Corinne Diacre has no fresh injury concerns as her side prepare to host the world champions on Saturday.

Potential France XI: Bouhaddi; Karchaoui, Majri, Renard, Torrent; Bussaglia, Henry, Thiney; Le Sommer, Asseyi, Diani.

Position USWNT players Goalkeepers Campbell, Franch, Harris, Naeher Defenders Dahlkemper, Davidson, Dunn, Fox, O'Hara, Sauerbrunn, Short, Sonnett Midfielders Brian, Colaprico, Ertz, Horan, Lavelle, Mewis, Sullivan, Zerboni Forwards Heath, Lloyd, McDonald, Morgan, Press, Pugh, Rapinoe

Alex Morgan is expected to slot straight into the attacking line for the USWNT and, if she is to net two goals, she will reach 100 strikes for the team – a feat that only six other American footballers have reached in the women's game.

Potential USWNT XI: Harris; Sonnett, Dahlkemper, Sauerbunn, Fox; Ertz, Lavelle, Dunn; Pugh, Lloyd, Morgan.

Betting & Match Odds

The USWNT are priced at 3/10 to win according to bet 365, while a draw is available at 5/1. A win for France is priced at 10/1.

Match Preview

France, who are ranked third in the world, boast an extensive selection of world-class players and, as hosts, are among the favourites to win the tournament this summer – exactly one year after their men's team lifted the World Cup in Russia.

Les Bleues have not lost a game in France since the start of 2016, winning 21 games at home over that period, as well as ending 2018 on a seven-game winning streak and they have also scored in 27 straight matches. France had 15 different players strike for their country during that time, with an attack led by the prolific Eugene Le Sommer and her nine goals.

The USA have won 17 games against France, though the last eight meetings between the pair have produced four wins in the USA's favour and two losses. Saturday's test is an important meeting between the two as they give their squads a chance to prepare before the real journey begins this summer.

It is the first of a double header for the USWNT, as they prepare to face off against Spain on Tuesday for the second game of the side's friendly tour.

The game has been a sell-out with all 23,000 tickets having been sold for the highly-anticipated match, at a ground that has typically struggled to be filled when hosting the men's club games.

“It was critical to have [the team] play in France before the World Cup and this was the window of opportunity,” USWNT coach Jill Ellis said in the lead-up to the game.

“It’s in our building period and during our preseason journey, but it was too good of an opportunity to pass up. France is going to be a tremendous opponent to start 2019. They’re a great team and one of the favourites to win the World Cup. It’s going to be really good to see where we’re at during this early phase.

"When we planned this trip, we didn’t know our World Cup draw, but now we’ll have the benefit of playing in one of the cities where we will play in June, so it’s a win-win to get the lay of the land.”