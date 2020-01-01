France vs Portugal BetKing Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The World champions will welcome Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates for what is expected to be a tough game between the two European giants

will host on Sunday for a Uefa Nations League meeting in what is expected to be the highlight of the weekend during the international fixtures.

France vs Portugal Latest Odds

Le Bleus – who have won their last five games - have been tipped to win against Portugal at (2.15) with BetKing.

Fernando Santos’ side, meanwhile, have won four of their last five games and are priced to register another victory at (3.70).

France last recorded a draw on October 14, 2019, when they were held 1-1 by in a qualifier. Portugal played out a 0-0 draw against on October 7 and tipping the game to end in a draw on Sunday has been valued at (3.20).

France vs Portugal Team News

Midfielder Moussa Sissoko has been left out even after starting in the last Nations League tie against . Coach Didier Deschamps picked ’s Houssem Aouar instead and the 22-year-old could be in line for his competitive debut for France.

Ricardo Pereira remains sidelined for Portugal through an injury, Andre Gomes and Joao Mario have missed games due to injuries too while Jose Fonte and Mario Rui are the latest players to pull out.

Fernando Santos called up Daniel Podence of , William Carvalho, Ruben Semedo and Rafa Silva for the previous match against Spain and all are in line to face France.

France vs Portugal Preview

France have scored 30 goals in their last 10 matches that they have played at home but only managed to keep clean sheets on four occasions.

On the other hand, Portugal have scored 23 goals in their last 10 away outings but have managed to keep just four cleans sheets in those games.

France vs Portugal Tips and Predictions

Les Bleus have scored 16 goals in their last five games, an average of 3.2 goals, while Portugal have scored 14 goals - an average of 2.8 goals - in the same number of matches. Punters can therefore take an offer of three goals or more in Paris at (2.30) with BetKing.

Over 2.5 goals at (2.30) with BetKing.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.