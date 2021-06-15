France vs Germany Booster99 Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

Les Blues and Die Mannschaft will face off in a group that is considered the tightest in the ongoing tournament

France will face Germany in their opening match of the European Championship on Tuesday in Munich in what will be their sixth meeting at a major tournament.

France and Germany’s only previous encounter in the European Championships was in the 2016 semi-finals, in which France won 2-0 courtesy of an Antoine Griezmann brace.

France vs Germany Latest Odds

France are unbeaten in their last five games against Germany on German soil (W3 D2) and a win on Tuesday is poised to occur at (2.65) with Booster99.

France’s only defeat in their opening game of the European Championships was in the inaugural tournament in 1960 and a win for Germany in 2021 is tipped to occur at (2.95).

The previous meeting in Munich between the sides ended goalless at Allianz Arena in September 2018 and any type of draw this time around is valued at (3.20).

France vs Germany Team News

France received a major boost when Karim Benzema started training normally despite coming off against Bulgaria in a friendly with what was suspected to be a minor knock. Griezmann and Raphael Varane are also available after recovering from a knock, while a major doubt is Kurt Zouma, who is battling an unspecified problem.

Germany's Jonas Hofmann will not be available due to a knee injury as Leon Goretzka is still recovering from a muscle issue and thus is set to sit out.

France vs Germany Preview

France are taking part in their 10th European Championships, and their eighth in a row - they last failed to make the finals in 1988. Only Germany and Spain - three each - have won more European Championships than France: two won in 1984 and 2000.

Since – and including – World Cup 2014, France have won 14 of their 19 games at major tournaments (World Cup plus Euros), more than any other European team over that period and prior to Euro 2020, ahead of Belgium - 13 wins in 17 games - and Germany, with 10 wins in 16 games.

Germany are taking part in their 13th European Championships, more than any other team. They have won the trophy three times, the most alongside Spain. Their next game will also be their 50th in the tournament, becoming the first team to reach that milestone.

Griezmann has scored more goals against Germany than against any other team with France (4). He’s also been directly involved in more goals (14) than any other European player over the last two major tournaments:10 goals and four assists in 14 games at Euro 2016 and World Cup 2018 combined.

France vs Germany Tips and Predictions

Les Blues have scored 10 goals in the last five games and conceded just two and kept three clean sheets. Germany found the back of the net on seven occasions, conceded four goals and have two clean sheets. Punters can take an offer of over 2.5 goals at (2.06) with Booster99.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.