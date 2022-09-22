France vs Austria: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as France welcome Austria to face them at the Stade de France in a Group A1 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

France vs Austria date & kick-off time

Game: France vs Austria Date: September 22/23, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch France vs Austria on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In India, fans can catch it on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV India Sony LIV N/A

France squad & team news

Just two points from four games has marked one of the more dismal returns among major nations in the top tier of the Nations League - England's own struggles rival their own - and France cannot reach the finals now.

With a World Cup defence at Qatar 2022 looming now though, Didier Deschamps will hope to use this final batch of games to fine-tune his selections as he faces the tough task of back-to-back triumphs.

Position Players Goalkeepers Maignan, Areola, Lafont Defenders Varane, Pavard, Koundé, Mendy, Upamecano, Saliba, Clauss, Badiashile, Truffert Midfielders Tchouaméni, Guendouzi, Nkunku, Veretout, Camavinga, Fofana Forwards Giroud, Griezmann, Mbappé, Dembélé, Kolo Muani

Austria squad and team news

Still at risk of relegation to the second tier, Austria know they will need a win to grease the wheels of survival and keep them ahead of their hosts.

That is a feat easier said than done, even when Les Bleus are misfiring - but they will hope they can spring a surprise on the road to keep themselves in contention to avoid the drop.