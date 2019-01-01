Fousseni Diabate casts doubt over Leicester City future

The Malian winger temporarily moved to Turkey in January after finding playing time restricted in Claude Puel's team

loanee Fousseni Diabate is enjoying his spell at Sivasspor and, as such, looking to extend his stay at the club.

Diabate joined the Turkish Super Lig outfit in search for regular first-team action after making just one appearance for the Foxes earlier this season.

Since he switched to in January, the 23-year-old has made three assists in five league appearances for the Sivas-based club.

And he has not ruled out the option to remain in Hakan Keles' squad at the end of the six-month loan deal.

"There will be negotiations between my manager and Sivasspor, we can extend depending on the situation,” Diabate told Leicestershire Live.

“I'm very happy with Sivasspor, I'm very comfortable and happy here. I could stay in the new season.

“My goal is not to play in the or in the World Cup. My main goal is to play football for a long time. Playing football is my hobby. I want to play football in different leagues in different countries.

"The fans are supporting the team, so changing the league did not make much difference for me. The manager, my team-mates and the staff working here welcomed me very well. I’ve integrated quickly thanks to my friends.

“I could not find form in the first period at Leicester City, and my performance is not 100 per cent for the moment. Our manager is helping, I’ve begun to understand in a more technical and tactical sense. I’ve begun to develop more and more myself, you'll see a better Diabate in the coming weeks.”

Sivasspor are placed seventh in the Turkish top-flight table with four points adrift of the Uefa qualifying spot.

When quizzed whether they can seal a European ticket at the end of the season, Diabate said: “If we continue with the same the self-confidence, why can’t we qualify for the Europa League? I believe in our goal.”

The Mali youth international will hope to make his sixth appearance in the Turkish top-flight when the Yigidos host Antalyaspor at the New Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium on Saturday.