Four-time African Player of the Year Eto’o to host 2019 Caf Awards

The 38-year-old former Barcelona star will be presenting the honours for the first time

Former international and two-time winner Samuel Eto’o has been given the privilege of presenting the 28th edition of the Caf Awards at next week’s Gala in .

The event, which will be held in the Egyptian resort city of Hurghada on January 7, is set to be the first to take place in the North African nation since 2010.

Eto’o, who won the award for Africa’s best player on four occasions, will hand the crown to one of Mohamed Salah, winner in 2017 and 2018, Sadio Mane or Riyad Mahrez, winner in 2016.

The two-time Afcon champion will also present the women’s award to Asisat Oshoala, Thembi Kgatlana or Ajara Nchout.

Eto’o will be presenting six other awards on the night and they include: Interclubs Player of the Year, Youth Player of the Year, Men’s Coach of the Year, Women’s Coach of the Year, Men’s National Team of the Year and Women’s National Team of the Year.