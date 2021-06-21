Four Kaizer Chiefs stars & five Al Ahly players in Caf team of the week

The Glamour Boys secured victory at the Stade Mohamed V thanks to a 34th-minute goal from Samir Nurkovic in Casablanca on Saturday evening

Kaizer Chiefs' 1-0 win in their Champions League semi-final first leg clash against Wydad Casablanca has resulted in four Amakhosi players making the official Caf team of the week.

Making the cut for Chiefs in the best Caf XI of the week were goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, defender Eric Mathoho, midfielder Njabulo Blom and striker Samir Nurkovic.

Nurkovic's goal had initially been ruled off-side, but when VAR intervened, it was clear that the Serbian had been onside when Blom played in a pin-point cross.

Blom had an industrious game in midfield and repaid the faith which was paid in him as Nkosingiphile Ngcobo had started the match on the bench.

Matotho, meanwhile, was a tower of strength at the back and was well supported by the rest of the Amakhosi defence, who all put in big shifts.

Especially outstanding on the night was Bvuma, who had arguably his best ever game for Chiefs in goal.

When the defence was breached on occasion he made some superb saves, brave blocks and was assured in his handling of aerial balls.

It was certainly his most important contribution in his fledgling career and he's now making a serious claim to become the club's number one on a permanent basis.

Bvuma has been a regular in goal for Amakhosi over the last couple of months. Before that, he was backup to both Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi.

The second leg of the semi-final will take place at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 18:00 kick-off.

In the other semi-final, Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly side won 1-0 away from home against ES Tunis.

For their efforts, the defending champions had five players in Caf's team of the week, namely: Badr Benoun, Aliou Dieng, Akram Tawfik, Hamdi Fathi and Mohamed Sherif.

Right-winger Walid El Karti of Wydad also made the Caf XI, as did Esperance Tunis' left-back, Ilyes Chetti.