Former Tottenham midfielder Abidemi Andero donates food to Nigeria women's teams

A gesture by the former midfielder was made to the players at Nigeria's top-flight clubs with welfare problems

Former Hotspur midfielder Abidemi Andero has donated items of food to Women's Premier League (NWPL) teams.

Andero, who also featured for English sides and , made the donation through the Save Women Football Foundation (Swoff).

The former midfielder, who also starred for defunct Flying Babes and Awori United, said she could not bear the thought of seeing the poor welfare of women's footballers in Nigeria.

“I believe the situation of women football in Nigeria will not get better until those of us who have played the game before taking it as a duty to contribute to its growth," Andero told the media.

“There is nobody from anywhere that will come and save women’s football for us. We are the ones to save it and that’s why I have decided to partner with Swoff to contribute to the welfare of players of NWPL clubs.

“I want to use this opportunity to encourage fellow ex-footballers both in diaspora and within Nigeria to see the need to ensure that the league continues to improve and welfare of the players are taken care of.”

Wonderful gesture! Former @SpursOfficial Tottenham Hotspur, @FulhamFC and @CPFC star Abidemi Andero is donating food items to Nigeria Women's Premier League teams through non-governmental organisation, Save Women Football Foundation (SWOFF). #NWPL pic.twitter.com/XW47LapJhq — Samuel Ahmadu (@sam4wigan) July 29, 2019

While presenting the food items to Confluence Queens in Lokoja, Swoff chairman Moses Bako applauded the gesture of the former midfielder.

Bako further disclosed that selected teams across the country with issues of welfare over unpaid salaries and bonuses will benefit from the donation.

Article continues below

“I want to appreciate Abidemi Andero for believing in Swoffand partnering with us to touch the lives of our Nigeria women's footballers," Bako told the media.

"It has always been the heartbeat of Swoff to ensure that the welfare of players is well taken care of.

"We have identified teams across the nation who have welfare problems due to the long delay of salary payment, bonuses and the donations will be distributed accordingly to various clubs.”