Former Super Eagles midfielder Garba Lawal: Don’t write off the Flying Eagles yet

The former Nigeria international is pleading with fans not to give up on the Flying Eagles team

Former Super Eagles midfielder Garba Lawal has appealed to fans not to writeoff the U20 team taking part at the ongoing Fifa U20 World Cup in .

The Flying Eagles squeezed through into the Round of 16 after they held the U20 team to a 1-1 draw in their final group game on Thursday.

Lawal admitted that he was not impressed with the result which saw coach Paul Aigbogun’s boys finishing in third place in their group.

“The second round is very important. It is key. We have to give them a little bit of a chance, don’t write off the Flying Eagles yet, you never can tell. Sometimes in football, similar things happen, it is just self-belief they need now,” Lawal told Goal in an exclusive interview.

The Flying Eagles are billed to face either or in the Round of 16 and for Lawal, neither of those teams will be easy for Nigeria U20.

“At the end of the day, let’s wait for who we will be meeting between Italy and Senegal. It is not going to be an easy one. We finished in third position which is not good.

“We have to fight well in our next game because there is no chance to make amends once you get it wrong.

"If you want to go far from here now, you have to win every game.”