Former Roma, Liverpool and Italy midfielder Aquilani retires

The player has decided to hang up his boots at the age of 34, amid tributes from the likes of Francesco Totti and Luca Toni

Alberto Aquilani, who played for as well as clubs including , , and , has retired.

The 34-year-old midfielder is hanging up his boots after leaving Las Palmas at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Aquilani, who flopped in an ill-fated Premier League spell at Anfield, played 38 times for Italy and will not seek another club after a year out of the game.

"After a period of reflection, I think the time has come to hang the shoes on that nail that we all hate," he wrote on Instagram. "But there is a time for everything.

"And now the time has come to take new paths, different for everyday aspects, but at the same time attractive as new challenges.

"I took some time to understand what was the best choice. But despite the many proposals [that] arrived, I think it's time to say enough."

Roma legend Francesco Totti, who recently ended a career-long association with the club, was among Aquilani's former team-mates who sent messages of support.

"What a player," wrote Totti, while legend Luca Toni added: "Toppppp player and now comes the fun!! Enjoy it!!"