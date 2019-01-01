Former NPFL star Stephen Odey joins Belgian champions Genk

The former Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) player has agreed a long-term deal at the Luminus Arena until 2024

Belgian First Division A champions have signed international Stephen Odey from Swiss top-flight side FC Zurich on a five-year deal.

The move comes on the back of an impressive campaign in where he scored 14 goals in 44 outings for FC Zurich across all competitions.

Odey is expected to boost Genk's attacking force with his pace and goalscoring abilities in the 2019-20 league season and in their Uefa quest.

The former MFM star will team up with ’s Joseph Paintsil, 's Mbwana Samatta, DR Congo's Dieumerci Ndongala and 's Faissal Boujemaoui in Felice Mazzu's squad.

Genk revealed the 21-year-old as their second signing of the summer on Friday.

“KRC Genk reached an agreement with the Swiss [club] FC Zurich about the transfer of Stephen Odey. The 21-year-old Nigerian striker signs a contract until 2024,” the statement read.