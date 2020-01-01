African All Stars

Former Nigeria striker Agali visits Mees Palace Football Academy training

Mees Palace Academy
The world-class football academy welcomed the ex-Super Eagles and Schalke 04 star to Saturday’s training session

Victor Agali caused quite a stir during his visit to Mees Palace Football Academy, one of Africa’s biggest soccer schools.

Having accepted an invite from proprietor Emmanuel Adukwu, the former Nigeria international spent his time with the team’s U10s, U13s and U15s in training.

The 41-year-old praised the academy’s world class facilities, gave them some football tips, motivated the kids and posed for pictures before departing with the thanks of Mees Palace management.

Before setting out to train under a freezing condition, the Ekiti State Football Association had inspected facilities of the Jos based outfit and also inquired about what made the academy topnotch

Mees Palace had a 2019 to remember after emerging as champions of Jos Chillin U10, U12 and U15 tournaments.

Led by the prodigious Ahmed Musa who scored 40 goals from 33 games, their U13 side won the Tsemba Wummen U13 league as well as the Seyi Akinwumi U13 football competition.

