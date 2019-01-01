Former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia's mother kidnapped in Bayelsa

The mother of the former Super Eagles tactician was whisked away by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Monday

The mother of former international and coach Ogere Siasia has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in the Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

The Nation reported that Mrs. Siaisa was abducted around 2am after the gunmen fired sporadic gunshots to scare the Adoni community.

This is the second time the mother of the ex-Nigeria U23 coach was abducted in the Southern part of Nigeria.

Article continues below

In November 2015, Madam Siasia spent 13 days in the kidnappers' den before she was released after the family paid a ransom of 600,000 naira.

Siasia has been out of management since he led Nigeria's Dream Team VI to win bronze at 2016 Rio Olympics.

He played for Super Eagles during his playing career and also had two managerial stints at the helm of the senior national team.