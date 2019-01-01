Former Man Utd youngster Ravel Morrison training with Sheffield United

The 26-year-old playmaker is looking for a new club after his latest contract at Swedish club Ostersund came to an end

Former academy star Ravel Morrison is training with and could be a "good fit" for the newly-promoted Premier League club, according to manager Chris Wilder.

Morrison showed outstanding talent as a youngster at Old Trafford, winning the FA Youth Cup in 2011 alongside Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, but he left the club in 2012 to join West Ham.

Following an initial loan spell at Birmingham, the midfielder displayed his technical ability on his return to London, scoring a memorable solo goal against at White Hart Lane in October 2013.

He would, however, fall out of favour with the Hammers and eventually made a permanent move to in 2015, but failed to show his full potential in .

Morrison left the Italian capital to join Ostersund on a sixth-month contract in February this year but is now looking for a new team after that deal came to an end.

And with rumours having emerged of Sheffield United's interest in the 26-year-old, the Blades have now confirmed he will join them on their pre-season trip to .

"We will talk and see how it goes. It could be a good fit for both. We’ll see how it goes," United's manager Wilder told the club's official media channels.

The south Yorkshire club secured their return to the top flight last season after finishing second in the Championship.

Wilder received widespread praise for leading his side to promotion despite having a significantly smaller transfer budget at his disposal in comparison to other clubs in the league.

A move to Bramall Lane would see Morrison return to for the first time since a loan spell at Queens Park in 2017.

Should he impress enough to earn a contract with the Sheffield club, the playmaker could face Manchester United when Wilder's team host the Red Devils on November 23.

Morrison could then get a run out at Old Trafford on March 21.

The former Cardiff loanee has also been training with England international Lingard ahead of the new season and posted a photo of himself posing alongside his fellow United academy graduate on Instagram.