Former Malaysia U-16 players called up to Hodak's camp

The second phase of Malaysia U-19's training camp under head coach Bojan Hodak is set to begin right after the first finishes this Sunday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Five former Malaysia U-16 players have been called up to the second phase of Malaysia U-19 training camp under head coach Bojan Hodak.

The five boys, who last September qualified for the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship which was hosted by Malaysia, are set to train under the Croatian from January 21 to 29, in preparation for the the 2019 AFF Championship and the 2020 AFC U-19 Championship, which are scheduled to take place in July and September this year, respectively.

One of the five included 17-year old forward Luqman Hakim Shamsudin, who ended the AFC U-16 campaign as its joint top-scorer with five goals, despite the fact that the Young Tigers failed to advance past the group stage.

The first phase of the camp had started on January 15, and is set to end on the 20th. It appears that Hodak is simply using the two camps to observe as many players as he can, as they are participated by two separate sets of players.

The full list of the second camp are as follows:

NO CLUB AGE TEAM 1. SIKH IZHAN NAZREL SIKH AZMAN 17 SSMP 2. NAJMUDIN AKMAL KAMAL AKMAL 16 SSMP 3. LUQMAN HAKIM SHAMSUDIN 17 SSMP 4. AHMAD ZIKRI MOHD KHALILI 17 SSMP 5. ALI IMRAN SUKARI 17 SSMP 6. NASHRAN ELIAS 18 KELANTAN 7. HAFIZAN GHAZALI 17 KELANTAN 8. KHALAIF MOHD NASROM 17 KELANTAN 9. SHAFI AZSWAD SAPARI 18 MELAKA 10. AIDIL AZUAN 18 MELAKA 11. IMAN RAFAEI ABD RAZAK 18 PULAU PINANG 12. DANIEL IRFAN NADZRI 18 PULAU PINANG 13. AKRAM HALIM BASHAH 18 PERLIS 14. ALIF DANIEL RUSDI 18 PERLIS 15. SYAFIQ SABARUDDIN 18 PKNS 16. AHMAD AZRAF AHMAD AZAM 18 PKNS 17. AKMAL HAKIM RAZALI 18 UITM 18. IMAN SHAH ANUAR 17 UITM 19. FIRDAUS IRMAN MOHD FADHIL 18 PKNP 20. ADAM FAHIMI MOHAMAD BASHIR 18 PKNP 21. NAFIZUDDIN FAUZI 18 JDT 22. MUHAMMAD AZIM MOHD RAFIQ 18 NEGERI SEMBILAN 23. AKMAL HAZIM ISMAIL 18 PERAK 24. ISKANDAR SHAH MOHD JAMIL KILIN 18 SARAWAK

