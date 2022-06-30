Former Kaizer Chiefs star Mbesuma points out what Leicester City’s Daka needs to improve

The ex-Orlando Pirates star, however, said his compatriot did well in his debut Premier League season

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs striker Collins Mbesuma has discussed what Patson Daka would need in order to improve in the Premier League with Leicester City.

Mbesuma, 38, pointed out that his compatriot would need consistency as he also gave his report card on the Chipolopolo star for the previous season.

"I think he has done well," Mbesuma, who made four Premier League appearances for Portsmouth between 2005 and 2006, said, as quoted by Lusaka Times.

"I think what he just needs is just consistency. For sure, he is playing under good coaches and in a good environment. I think he just has to keep on improving."

Daka, after an impressive season with Salzburg, made a £23m move to Leicester City in 2021 and netted 11 goals in his first season with the Foxes, ending up as the club’s third-highest scorer.

In his own words, the Chipolopolo forward assessed his debut season in England and explained what he needs to do in the next campaign.

"It has been an okay season, not really the best like I expected, but it’s a season I can say I can build on," Daka said in an earlier interview. "It’s not easy to go into a foreign land and to adapt there and then. It takes a bit of time. I put pressure on myself.

"I have to continue working extra hard because I know what is expected of me and what I expect of myself. At the end of the day, I know I have everything that it takes for me to be what I want to be. It’s all in me. I just have to be true to myself and believe in myself."

The Zambian was selected in the starting XI in 13 of his 23 appearances across their 38 fixtures and came on as a substitute on 10 occasions.

Daka scored five Premier League goals, and made his last appearance in a league game on May 15, playing only nine minutes for Leicester versus Watford in a 5-1 success.

His last goal came against Everton on May 8 in a 2-1 defeat.