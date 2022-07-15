Former Ghana midfielder Agyemang-Badu urges Andre Ayew to consult ex-Black Stars captains before World Cup

The retired player has stressed the need for the current skipper to seek advice from those who led the West African nation at the global tournament

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has urged Andre Ayew to seek advice from ex-Black Stars captains before heading to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ayew is expected to captain Ghana at the global tournament and Agyemang-Badu believes he needs to consult those who were in his position before to understand how to handle the pressures that come with leading a nation at the World Cup.

“Andre Ayew leading the side to the World Cup is a huge task for him. Everyone will be watching him because he is the skipper,” Agyemang-Badu as quoted by Africa Top Sports.

“I will speak to him as well as a brother. He needs to speak to the likes of Stephen Appiah, and other players because this is a huge task. But for me, I believe he has the qualities and the experience to lead the Black Stars to the World Cup.”

Ghana are in Group H at the World Cup where they will take on Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea, hoping to advance to the Round of 16 in what will be their fourth appearance at the tournament.

Stephen Appiah led a star-studded Ghana team that had the likes of former Bayern Munich defender Sammy Kuffour, ex-Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien, former Inter Milan star Sulley Muntari, current Black Stars coach Otto Addo and a 20-year-old Asamoah Gyan at their first tournament in Germany in 2006.

Ghana finished second in their group behind Italy and received a nightmare last-16 draw, getting paired against then-world champions Brazil and lost the match 3-0.

Appiah was still the skipper at the 2010 edition in South Africa, although he started from the bench in all matches, as the Black Stars exited at the quarter-final. Gyan then captained the Black Stars at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where they were knocked out in the group stage.

Ghana’s preparations for the 2022 tournament have been boosted after foreign-born stars Inaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao, Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer and Ransford Yeboah committed their international future to the Black Stars this month.