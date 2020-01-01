Former Chelsea boss Conte planning Premier League return after Inter adventure is over

The Italian is currently chasing down Serie A title honours, but he wants to head back to English football at some stage in the future

Antonio Conte was unceremoniously ushered through the exits at in 2018, but the Italian remains keen on returning to the Premier League at some point.

He is currently looking to mastermind a title challenge at , but his contract at San Siro is only due to run until the summer of 2022, at which point he may decide to take on a new challenge.

If he had his way, a man who landed an English top-flight crown and glory across two seasons at Stamford Bridge will be retracing those steps once he is free to make another big career call.

Conte told The Telegraph of his future plans: “I have this season and another year of my contract at Inter and I started a project here, and, honestly, I want to continue this project and stay for many years because we are building the bases.

“But, for sure, in my future, I want to come back to to have another experience because I enjoyed my stay there a lot and to breathe the atmosphere in England.

“For me, for my family, I’d like to one day come back to England because we lived an incredible experience and we want to continue to have another experience in England.”

Conte was sacked by Chelsea as they paved the way for Maurizio Sarri to take the reins in west London.

Another highly-rated Italian coach spent just one year with the Blues before returning to his homeland, with Frank Lampard taken back to familiar surroundings in 2019.

The Chelsea legend has fared admirably in the most demanding of roles, with Conte impressed with the progress made by a club that worked through a transfer embargo before spending big in the last window.

He said: “I think that the club wants to come back to win.

“I think, honestly, now in this moment Chelsea is a really good team, a strong team, a large squad to face many, many competitions. They worked very well and in this moment they have many, many players.

“I remember when I arrived at Chelsea and the situation wasn’t this. Because I remember in my first season, we faced the season with only 16 players. But, in this year, the club worked very well. I know they are doing a really good job because I continue to follow Chelsea. I am a fan.

“Lampard is, for sure, doing a good job and he knows very well the club because he’s a legend for Chelsea. I think it was the same when I started with because I knew very well the club and the way that you had to follow to reach your target. Lampard is the right coach for Chelsea.”