Former Arsenal shareholder Usmanov reiterates desire to invest in Everton

The former Gunners shareholder has reignited speculation that he would be prepared to become involved with the Toffees in the future

Ex- shareholder Alisher Usmanov has reaffirmed his interest in investing into their Premier League rivals , alongside his business partner Farhad Moshiri.

The 66-year-old, who previously held 30 per cent of a stake in the Gunners, has reignited speculation that he could become a shareholder in the Toffees alongside his close friend.

The Russian businessman, who is the owner of telecommunications giant MegaFon, has self-described himself as an Arsenal fan since his initial purchase well over a decade ago.

But he could still join Moshiri, with whom he co-owned Red and White holdings between 2007 and 2016, once again at Goodison Park, where the latter is the club's majority shareholder.

"Yes, with great pleasure, if [Moshiri] asks," Usmanov told the Financial Times when asked if he would invest in the Merseyside outfit. "I am thinking about my investment in this club.

"I cannot reject Arsenal. I will not leave them as a fan. But if I join , then I will wear an Everton shirt, because I am a professional."

Usmanov previously indicated that he would be happy to give financial support to Everton following the sale of his remaining stake in north London to Stan Kroenke in 2018.

His holding company USM already sponsor the club's Finch Farm training ground and have done so since 2017, while he has also professed an interest in the naming rights of their proposed stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

"It's not obligatory for me to participate myself," he stated. "I could sponsor them. I could be a shareholder.

"They're going to build a new stadium. Why not the USM Arena?"

Usmanov further noted that he felt Kroenke made a mistake in buying him out at Emirates Stadium, adding that he felt they would have attained greater success working together as joint owners.

"If we had worked together, we would definitely have achieved so much more," he added. "But the time will come for more success and Arsenal's fans will come back to the stadium."

Everton meanwhile face their cross-city rivals and Premier League leaders this weekend when the pair face off in the third round of the .