For the second time... the Saudi Football Federation responds to Renard's departure

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has once again responded to reports suggesting that Frenchman Hervé Renard is set to step down from his role as head coach of the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The French newspaper "L'Équipe" had revealed Renard’s desire to leave his role as coach of the Saudi national team, following an offer from the Ghana national team to lead them at the 2026 World Cup, succeeding their former coach Otto Addo.

However, the Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadhiah quoted an official source within the Saudi Arabian Football Federation as categorically denying these reports, stating: “There is nothing to report on this matter.”

Read also: Marked by a historic defeat to Saudi Arabia... The story of Renard’s first spell with the Ghana national team

This is the second time the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has denied reports of Renard’s departure, having done so previously ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Serbia at the TSC Stadium in Belgrade, which ended in a 2-1 defeat for the “Green Falcons”.

The French coach has faced widespread criticism recently, following a difficult qualification for the World Cup via the Asian play-offs, then an exit from the Arab Cup at the semi-final stage, before friendly defeats to Egypt and Serbia respectively.