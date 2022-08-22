Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in Nigeria today, tomorrow & this weekend

Shina Oludare - @sportingshina|
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen of Nigeria.Getty.
Premier LeagueUEFA Champions LeagueFeatures & Opinions

GOAL brings you all the matches that are being shown live on television so you can plan your next few days of viewing pleasure

Aside from Nigeria's exploits in football, the West African country is famous for its huge fanbase that follow the beautiful game.

Come rain or shine, the story remains unchanged as Nigerians stay glued to their television to watch their football stars. 

Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in Nigeria tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as SuperSport, StarTimes and more.

*All times are WAT.

Monday August 22

Manchester United welcome Liverpool in the Premier League, while Juventus are guests of Sampdoria at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

TimeMatchTV channel
7:45pm Sampdoria vs JuventusSuperSport Football, BT Sport 1
8pmManchester United vs LiverpoolSuperSport Premier League
9pmGirona vs GetafeSuperSport LaLiga


Tuesday August 23

The English Football League Cup takes place across Tuesday, with match-ups in Fleetwood Town vs Everton and Bolton Wanderers vs Aston Villa.

TimeMatchTV channel
7:45pmFleetwood vs EvertonSuperSport Football
7:45pmBolton Wanderers vs Aston VillaSuperSport Premier League
8pmBenfica  vs Dynamo KievSuperSport LaLiga
8pmViktoria Plzen vs QarabagBT Sport 3

Wednesday August 24

The Uefa Champions League continues into Wednesday, with notable matches in PSV vs Rangers and Trabzonspor vs Copenhagen

TimeMatchTV channel
7:45pmTranmere Rovers vs Newcastle UnitedSuperSport Premier League
8pmPSV vs RangersSuperSport Football
8pmDinamo Zagreb v Bodo/GlimtBT Sport 2

Friday August 26

Serie A matches continue with Lazio taking on Inter Milan, Monza facing Udinese.

TimeMatchTV channel
5:30pmMonza v UdineseBT Sport 1, SuperSport Football
7pmGirona vs Celta VigoPremier Sports 1, SuperSport La Liga
7:45pmLazio vs Inter MilanBT Sport 1, SuperSport Football
9pmBetis v OsasunaPremier Sports 1, SuperSport La Liga
7:45pmSporting Charleroi - Club BruggeESPN

Saturday August 27

Southampton welcome Manchester United for a Premier League clash as Leicester City travel to Stamford Bridge for a date with Chelsea.

TimeMatchTV channel
12:30pmSouthampton vs Manchester UnitedBT Sport 1, SuperSport Premier League
4:30pmElche v Real SociedadPremier Sports 1
5:30pmArsenal v FulhamSky Sports Main Event, SuperSport Premier League
5:30pmJuventus v RomaBT Sport 2
6:30pmVallecano v MallorcaPremier Sports 1, SuperSport LaLiga
7:45pmMilan v BolognaBT Sport 1, SuperSport Football
7:45pmSpezia v SassuoloBT Sport 5
9pmAlmería v SevillaPremier Sports 1, SuperSport LaLiga

Sunday August 28

 

Editors' Picks

TimeMatchTV channel
2pmWolves v NewcastleSuperSport Premier League
4:30pmNottingham Forest v Tottenham HotspurSuperSport Premier League
4:30pmGetafe v VillarrealSuperSport LaLiga
5:30pmVerona v AtalantaSuperSport Football
5:30pmSalernitana v SampdoriaSuperSport Football
6:30pmBarcelona v ValladolidSuperSport LaLiga
7:45pmFiorentina v NapoliSuperSport Football
7:45pmLecce v EmpoliSuperSport Football
9pmEspanyol v Real MadridSuperSport LaLiga