Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in Nigeria today, tomorrow & this weekend

Aside from Nigeria's exploits in football, the West African country is famous for its huge fanbase that follow the beautiful game.
Come rain or shine, the story remains unchanged as Nigerians stay glued to their television to watch their football stars.
Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in Nigeria tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as SuperSport, StarTimes and more.
*All times are WAT.
Monday August 22
Manchester United welcome Liverpool in the Premier League, while Juventus are guests of Sampdoria at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|7:45pm
|Sampdoria vs Juventus
|SuperSport Football, BT Sport 1
|8pm
|Manchester United vs Liverpool
|SuperSport Premier League
|9pm
|Girona vs Getafe
|SuperSport LaLiga
Tuesday August 23
The English Football League Cup takes place across Tuesday, with match-ups in Fleetwood Town vs Everton and Bolton Wanderers vs Aston Villa.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|7:45pm
|Fleetwood vs Everton
|SuperSport Football
|7:45pm
|Bolton Wanderers vs Aston Villa
|SuperSport Premier League
|8pm
|Benfica vs Dynamo Kiev
|SuperSport LaLiga
|8pm
|Viktoria Plzen vs Qarabag
|BT Sport 3
Wednesday August 24
The Uefa Champions League continues into Wednesday, with notable matches in PSV vs Rangers and Trabzonspor vs Copenhagen
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|7:45pm
|Tranmere Rovers vs Newcastle United
|SuperSport Premier League
|8pm
|PSV vs Rangers
|SuperSport Football
|8pm
|Dinamo Zagreb v Bodo/Glimt
|BT Sport 2
Friday August 26
Serie A matches continue with Lazio taking on Inter Milan, Monza facing Udinese.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|5:30pm
|Monza v Udinese
|BT Sport 1, SuperSport Football
|7pm
|Girona vs Celta Vigo
|Premier Sports 1, SuperSport La Liga
|7:45pm
|Lazio vs Inter Milan
|BT Sport 1, SuperSport Football
|9pm
|Betis v Osasuna
|Premier Sports 1, SuperSport La Liga
|7:45pm
|Sporting Charleroi - Club Brugge
|ESPN
Saturday August 27
Southampton welcome Manchester United for a Premier League clash as Leicester City travel to Stamford Bridge for a date with Chelsea.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|12:30pm
|Southampton vs Manchester United
|BT Sport 1, SuperSport Premier League
|4:30pm
|Elche v Real Sociedad
|Premier Sports 1
|5:30pm
|Arsenal v Fulham
|Sky Sports Main Event, SuperSport Premier League
|5:30pm
|Juventus v Roma
|BT Sport 2
|6:30pm
|Vallecano v Mallorca
|Premier Sports 1, SuperSport LaLiga
|7:45pm
|Milan v Bologna
|BT Sport 1, SuperSport Football
|7:45pm
|Spezia v Sassuolo
|BT Sport 5
|9pm
|Almería v Sevilla
|Premier Sports 1, SuperSport LaLiga
Sunday August 28
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|2pm
|Wolves v Newcastle
|SuperSport Premier League
|4:30pm
|Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
|SuperSport Premier League
|4:30pm
|Getafe v Villarreal
|SuperSport LaLiga
|5:30pm
|Verona v Atalanta
|SuperSport Football
|5:30pm
|Salernitana v Sampdoria
|SuperSport Football
|6:30pm
|Barcelona v Valladolid
|SuperSport LaLiga
|7:45pm
|Fiorentina v Napoli
|SuperSport Football
|7:45pm
|Lecce v Empoli
|SuperSport Football
|9pm
|Espanyol v Real Madrid
|SuperSport LaLiga