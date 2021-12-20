Football matches you don’t want to miss this festive season

The festive season is about enjoying the things you love the most, and DStv is all about sharing the joy this season through sports.​



Football lovers can be sure they will enjoy every minute of the fun and competition as they catch all the major games live on TV. Especially all the games from all the major leagues.



In the Spanish elite division (La Liga), it promises to be a bumper package as Real Madrid, Barcelona and others battle for supremacy before the league goes on recess on December 22.



On the other hand, the English Premier League has is stock loads of mouth-watering fixtures from Boxing Day down to January 3, 2022.



As it stands, Manchester City lead the log having accrued 44 points from 18 matches, while Jurgen Klopp are next with three points less. For reigning European Chelsea, they occupy the third spot – notwithstanding, Thomas Tuchel’s men remain in contention for the English topflight diadem.



All the games in England will be televised on the DStv Premium package.



The Italian Serie A is not left out as there are interesting pairings. On Wednesday, December 22, Victor Osimhen’s Napoli welcome Spezia to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, while Ola Aina’s Torino are guests of Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan.



Of these games highlighted, which one are you looking forward to?



Regardless, this yuletide season promises loads of excitement – thankfully, DStv has lined up for you and your loved ones.



Let DStv be your official holiday companion. Stay connected by downloading the #MyDStv app and renewing your subscription without stress.



And with the special festive offer, you can now get the DStv HD decoder, dish kit plus a one-month subscription on the Compact package for only N13,900.



This offer also comes with a free 25-metre cable for better installation available at any MultiChoice office or dealer outlet closest to you. This is a limited time only offer.