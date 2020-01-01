Football Manager offers fans exclusive content with new FMFC feature

The world’s leading football management simulation title has introduced a new feature designed to bring fans even closer to the game

Football Manager, the popular football management simulation, has introduced FMFC, its newest feature that will allow fans to get closer to the game.

FMFC will give fans access to exclusive content, gameplay insights and feature drops as the highly anticipated release of FM21 nears.

“The Football Manager community is heavily engaged with us and extremely passionate about the game so we wanted to create a place where we can bring the community closer to our work and reward them for their support which has been even more appreciated this year," Sports Interactive’s studio director Miles Jacobson said.

More teams

"We can’t wait to see FMFC grow over the months and years to come.”

Sports Interactive is the developer of Football Manager, the world’s leading football management simulation title.

Fans can sign up for FMFC on Football Manager's website, and all fans who sign up before November 9 will be automatically in the draw for a chance to win a top-spec gaming laptop and one of 100 copies of FM21 for PC/Mac.

FMFC will deliver exclusive content to fans that aims to be relevant to their needs, such as insider tips and guides suitable to the games they play. They will also receive contract bonuses in the form of member-only incentives and competitions.

FM21 is set to be released on November 24 after some uncertainty over whether the pandemic would delay the game this year.

Though it was slightly delayed, Jacobson is satisfied that the game will deliver a unique and better experience than ever before.

“Football Manager 2021 is a historic release for us as a studio," Jacobson said.

"We’re bringing FM to more platforms than ever before and giving more people the chance to manage their favourite club – whether that’s on their PC, from the comfort of their sofa or on their phone or tablet.”

Article continues below

Furthermore, users will be granted Early Access to Football Manager 2021 two weeks before the launch date after pre-purchasing the game from a SEGA approved retailer before November 24.

There will be a pre-purchase discount of 10 per cent available to users to buy the game early.

Football Manager 2021 Touch will be available in December for Nintendo Switch, while the Xbox release date is not yet known.