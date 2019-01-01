Football Manager 2020: Release date, new features, price, full game & devices

The popular soccer coach simulation game will debut on a new platform this year and more new features are expected

Football Manager 2020 will hit shelves and be available to download this autumn as Sports Interactive roll out the latest instalment of their popular simulation game.

The previous edition - Football Manager 2019 - sold over a million copies and fans of the series will be eagerly anticipating the new release.

With announcements expected in the coming months, Goal takes a look at Football Manager 2020, including release dates, how much it will cost and more.

Football Manager 2020 release date

The release date for Football Manager 2020 is likely to be either November 1 or November 8, although it has not yet been confirmed.

Past Football Manager games have typically released in the first or second week of November, and usually on Fridays, with official announcements planned for August and September.

It is possible that Sports Interactive will make the game available to download on Steam a day early, as they did with Football Manager 2019.

Football Manager 2020 devices & platforms

Football Manager 2020 will be available to play on PC, Mac and Google Stadia.

Football Manager 2020 Touch and Football Manager 2020 Mobile will also be available to play on devices such as the Nintendo Switch, tablets and mobile phones.

Football Manager's developers confirmed in June that the game would be one of Google Stadia's launch titles along with the likes of Final Fantasy XV and Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

We're delighted that Football Manager 2020 is going to be a @GoogleStadia launch title 🎮



We're not ready to reveal further details on the #Stadia or Steam release but keep an eye on https://t.co/fgSVoTm6jy and FM socials for updates in Aug and Sept. https://t.co/oE7IEfPVaA — Football Manager (@FootballManager) June 6, 2019

That means it will be playable via Chromecast and a variety of devices which support Google Chrome, including computers, mobile phones, smart televisions and tablets.

Sports Interactive boss Miles Jacobson confirmed in June that there were "no current plans" to release Football Manager on Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

How much will Football Manager 2020 cost?

The price of Football Manager 2020 is likely to be £37.99 in the UK and $49.99 in the US at launch - the same cost as Football Manager 2019 and Football Manager 2018.

Although the price has not yet been confirmed, it is not expected to vary much from previous editions even if it does rise.

Two years ago Football Manager 2018 had seen an increase of £3, with Football Manager 2017 retailing at £34.99.

To put the price into perspective, the standard edition of cost £59.99 ($59.99), while the standard Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 game initially cost £49.99 ($59.99).

For now, we will have to wait and see.

Football Manager Touch and Football Manager Mobile will be cheaper than the full game.

What new features will Football Manager 2020 have?

Football Manager 2020 will undoubtedly include new features and improvements, but Sports Interactive has been keeping their cards close to their chest.

Last year, Football Manager 2019 saw what developers described as "the biggest overhaul" in the game's training section, while VAR and goal-line technology were introduced.

As well as that, the game featured official club names and badges after an agreement was reached with the German league and female coaches were also included.

Gameplay improvements

Each year, Sports Interactive strives to improve its game engine in order to provide players with the best possible visual experience.

However, its gameplay lags some way behind other football games, such as the FIFA and PES series. More work is expected in this area.

More official badges and symbols

Having secured a deal with the Bundesliga last year, a possible new feature would more official league and competition partnerships.

Will women's football be included in FM20?

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem likely that women's football will be included in FM20, with Jacobson indicating on a number of occasions in recent years that it is not yet "financially viable".

What that means in practice is not exactly clear, but it suggests that a lot of work would be necessary in order to fully implement.

In a 2018 interview with PCGamesN, Jacobson said: "We’d need to put lot of work into the match engine, particularly graphically, and we’d need to redo thousands of animations via motion capture due to the differences in body shapes, plus a lot more besides."