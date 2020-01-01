Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
Comments()
Catch your favourite football action from across the globe with Goal's comprehensive TV Guide.
*All times are IST.
Wednesday, January 22
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|7:20 pm
|ISL: Bengaluru vs Odisha
|Star Sports 2 SD & HD, 1 Hindi SD & HD, 1 Tamil/Telegu/Kannada/Bangla
Thursday, January 23
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|12:50 am
|Premier League: Leicester City vs West Ham
|Star Sports 3
|12:50 am
|Premier League: Tottenham vs Norwich
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD
|1:30 am
|Premier League: Man Utd vs Burnley
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
|3 am
|Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD
|2 pm
|I-League: NEROCA vs Mohun Bagan
|DSport
|7:20 pm
|ISL: Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur
|Star Sports 2 SD & HD, 1 Hindi SD & HD, 1 Tamil/Telegu/Kannada/Bangla
Friday, January 24
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|12 am
|Bundesilga: RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD
|1:20 am
|Premier League: Wolves vs Liverpool
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
|7:20 pm
|ISL: Hyderabad vs Mumbai City
|Star Sports 2 SD & HD, 1 Hindi SD & HD, 1 Tamil/Telegu/Kannada/Bangla
Saturday, January 25
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|12:46 am
|Bundesliga: Dortmund vs 1. FC Koln
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
|1:15 am
|Serie A: Brescia vs Milan
|Sony TEN 2 SD & HD
|7 pm
|I-League: Chennai City vs East Bengal
|DSport
|7:20 pm
|ISL: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters
|Star Sports 2 SD & HD, 1 Hindi SD & HD, 1 Tamil/Telegu/Kannada/Bangla
|7:45 pm
|Bundesliga: Eintracht vs RB Leipzig
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
|7:46 pm
|Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs Mainz
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD
|10:30 pm
|Serie A: Fiorentina vs Genoa
|Sony ESPN SD & HD
|10:46 pm
|Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Schalke
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD
Sunday, January 26
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|1:15 am
|Serie A: Torino vs Atalanta
|Sony TEN 2 SD & HD
|5 pm
|Serie A: Inter Milan vs Cagliari
|Sony TEN 1 SD & HD
|7 pm
|I-League: Gokulam Kerala vs Churchill Brothers
|DSport
|7:46 pm
|Bundesliga: Werder vs Hoffenheim
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD
|10:16 pm
|Bundesliga: Bayer vs Fortuna
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD
|10:30 pm
|Serie A: Roma vs Lazio
|Sony TEN 1 SD & HD
You can also download the Goal Live Score App , available for both Android and iOS, to get real-time updates of all the matches.