Football fans rewarded as Super Eagles zoom into quarter-final

Nigerian Breweries through its brand, Star Lager beer, is keeping true to its promise to give fans a memorable experience.

Over the weekend, in Star Fan Parks across the country, it was celebration galore as the Super Eagles produced another shining performance, beating fierce rivals 3-2 in their Round of 16 tie to set up another tasty quarter-final clash with .

Odion Ighalo’s brace spearheaded a spirited fightback by the Eagles in Alexandria Stadium as Gernot Rohr’s men continue their quest for continental glory.

At the Star Fan Park situated inside the National Stadium in Lagos, many fans still remember vividly how the Indomitable Lions denied the Eagles the chance of winning a second Afcon title on home soil in 2000.

However, those painful memories were erased as ejected the reigning champions in a five-goal thriller.

Indeed, the atmosphere at the National Stadium, Lagos and none of the other fan parks across the country was more electrifying than at the Alexandria Stadium, as fans enjoyed this Round of 16 match on a giant TV screen laced with music, games, trivia, and much more, all provided by Star Lager.

At the end, Star Lager, the official beer and a sponsor of the Super Eagles, rewarded its loyal customers with mouthwatering prizes, which included LED Smart TVs, DSTV Decoders, rugs and many more.

“I am not surprised that Star is doing all this, they are a blessing to Nigeria and I wish the Super Eagles will go all the way to win in ,” said one of the winners, Prince Obatusin.

The Super Eagles face South Africa on Wednesday at the Cairo Stadium.