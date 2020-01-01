Football Coaches Association of African Nations appoints regional coordinators

As part of its drive to help develop Nigerian coaches, the body has appointed managers across the country

The Football Coaches Association of Africa Nations (FCAAN) has appointed regional coordinators in order to increase the level of coahing across .

The names were approved by the FCAAN president and board of adviser after it was submitted by the body’s director of coaching education, Henry Abiodun.

Disclosing this to Goal, Abiodun – a veteran coach who boasts of a Caf A License and a NSCAA Premier Diploma among other certificates - says the innovation will help fortify the production line of great coaches in the country.

“This is the part of the invention we brought in to take coaching in Nigeria to the next level,” he said.

“We are building a solid structure and culture that can be effective for the Nigerian football coaches.

"The F, E and D courses will be easier coordinated and organised using resource personals from Nigeria which means we will be developing our very own coaches and instructors."

FCAAN, a non-governmental organisation, has over 45,000 members across the globe.



FCAAN COORDINATORS

Northern Region: Mansur Abdullahi

South West: Festus Adegoju

South South: Eldred Sunju

South East: Felix Nwosu

National coordinator - Awe Muideen