Football Coaches Association of African Nations appoints regional coordinators
The Football Coaches Association of Africa Nations (FCAAN) has appointed regional coordinators in order to increase the level of coahing across Nigeria.
The names were approved by the FCAAN president and board of adviser after it was submitted by the body’s director of coaching education, Henry Abiodun.
Disclosing this to Goal, Abiodun – a veteran coach who boasts of a Caf A License and a NSCAA Premier Diploma among other certificates - says the innovation will help fortify the production line of great coaches in the country.
“This is the part of the invention we brought in to take coaching in Nigeria to the next level,” he said.
“We are building a solid structure and culture that can be effective for the Nigerian football coaches.
"The F, E and D courses will be easier coordinated and organised using resource personals from Nigeria which means we will be developing our very own coaches and instructors."
FCAAN, a non-governmental organisation, has over 45,000 members across the globe.
FCAAN COORDINATORS
Northern Region: Mansur Abdullahi
South West: Festus Adegoju
South South: Eldred Sunju
South East: Felix Nwosu
National coordinator - Awe Muideen