Following the World Cup disaster, the Italian Football Federation has made its position clear on the appointment of Inzaghi

Gabriel Garvina, president of the Italian Football Federation, has confirmed that negotiations are underway with Italian coach Simone Inzaghi, currently manager of Al-Hilal, to officially take charge of the national team in the coming period.

The Italian national team suffered a major setback after losing to Bosnia and Herzegovina on penalties (4-1), following a 1-1 draw between the two sides in normal and extra time, in the final of the European play-offs for the 2026 World Cup.

With this defeat, the Azzurri failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time after 2018 and 2022, putting manager Gennaro Gattuso’s future under significant strain following this painful setback.

Garvina confirmed, in comments to the Saudi newspaper "Al-Youm": "The Italian national team’s negotiations with Simone Inzaghi are all false news, and what is being reported on this matter is completely untrue."

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Simone Inzaghi is currently one of the options being considered to take charge of the Saudi national team during the World Cup, given the uncertainty surrounding the position of the team’s French manager, Hervé Renard.

Al-Hilal are preparing to face Al-Taawoun in their match as part of the 27th round of the Roshen Professional League, which will be held at the Kingdom Arena.