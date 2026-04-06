Following the dramatic substitution, Al-Ittihad Jeddah has received a medical report regarding Al-Nusairi’s injury

In a welcome development within the corridors of Al-Ittihad Club, positive signs are beginning to emerge regarding Moroccan star Youssef En-Nesyri, amidst great anticipation among fans as to what the coming days will bring.

Medical tests carried out on Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri have confirmed that he has no serious injury, according to the Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadhiah.

The newspaper explained that El-Nesyri, who was substituted in the 90th minute during his team’s match against Al-Hazm last Friday (which ended in a 1-0 victory for Al-Ittihad in Round 27 of the Saudi Pro League), is suffering only from minor muscle strain.

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Al-Nusairi (28) has featured in 10 matches for Al-Ittihad since joining during the winter transfer window from Turkish side Fenerbahçe, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Meanwhile, Portuguese manager Sérgio Conceição will begin preparations today, Monday, for his side’s clash against Neom, scheduled for next Wednesday in the 29th round of the league, during the main training session which will see the participation of the first-team players, after the squad settled for light recovery training on Sunday evening.

Al-Ittihad are also preparing for a crucial match against Al-Wahda of the UAE on 14 April in the AFC Champions League, at their home ground in Jeddah.

Al-Ittihad currently sit sixth in the Saudi Pro League table with 45 points.