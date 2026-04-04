Following his absence against Al-Taawoun, what is Benzema’s stance on the Al-Hilal vs Al-Khulood match?

Media reports have revealed the status of French striker Karim Benzema, who plays for Al-Hilal, regarding his availability for the team’s upcoming match against Al-Khaloud, following his absence from the match against Al-Taawoun due to injury.

Al-Hilal announced that Benzema would miss Saturday’s match against Al-Taawoun at the Kingdom Arena, in the 27th round of the Roshen League, due to a toe injury.

Saudi journalist Hamad Al-Suwailhi said in a tweet on his official account on X that Benzema will be fit to play in the upcoming match against Al-Kholoud.

Al-Hilal will host Al-Khulud next Wednesday at the Kingdom Arena in a match brought forward from the 29th round of the Roshen League.

Since joining Al-Hilal during the last winter transfer window, following the termination of his contract with Al-Ittihad, Benzema has featured in six matches, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

It is worth noting that this is the third match the French striker has missed for Al-Hilal due to injury, having previously missed the match against Al-Taawoun, postponed from the 10th round, and the match against Al-Shabab in the 24th round, for the same reason.

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