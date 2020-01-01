Foden can be a top player for Manchester City & England - Mahrez

The Algerian has praised the development of the 20-year-old at Etihad Stadium and backed him to shine on domestic and international stages

Riyad Mahrez has thrown his weight behind his team-mate Phil Foden to become a top player for and in the future.

The England U21 midfielder starred along with the international in City’s 5-0 thrashing of in Monday’s Premier League clash.

Foden ignited the flurry of goals in the 22nd minute and then grabbed his second moments after the hour mark to wrap up a comprehensive win, with Mahrez also netting a brace and David Silva completing the scoring at Etihad Stadium.

More teams

The victory helped Pep Guardiola’s men tighten their grip on second place in the table and reduced the gap between themselves and leaders to 20 points.

Mahrez is pleased to see Foden's talent starting to shine through and is confident he will eventually become a key player for both City and England's senior team.

"Since I arrived, Phil has improved a lot. He's been training with us and he's still young. He's been improving a lot,” Mahrez told CityTV.

"He has a lot of quality and he needs to keep going in a good way to improve more and more. He has a lot of time to improve and be a top player in this club and the country."

With his two goals against Burnley, Mahrez has now scored at least 10 goals across all competitions in five successive seasons.

The forward joined City in the summer of 2018 from , where he won his first Premier League title while carving out a reputation as one of Europe's finest wingers.

The £60 million ($75m) paid to Leicester saw the Algeria star became the most expensive African footballer of all-time and City's club-record signing.

Mahrez has played 52 Premier League games since his arrival at the Etihad, and helped City defend their top-flight crown last season.

This season, the winger has enjoyed more playing time than in his debut campaign, having featured in a total of 39 games.

The 29-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists across all competitions this term.

Article continues below

Mahrez has also been playing a prominent role for Algeria and in 2019, the winger inspired his side to win the in .

The mercurial attacker will hope his impressive form continues in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers for the North Africans.

He will also be expected to build on his latest showing at club level when City take on Premier League rivals on Thursday.