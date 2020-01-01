Focus on Sarabia's El Clasico outburst 'embarrassing' - Setien

The Catalans assistant was caught blasting players during the match and his boss admits it's something he needs to work on

Quique Setien says the focus on assistant Eder Sarabia's expletive-laden outburst during the Clasico defeat to is "embarrassing".

Barca lost their first Clasico under Setien last week and ceded top spot in in the process, going down 2-0 to Madrid through goals from Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz.

Matters went from bad to worse for the Blaugrana, however, as television cameras picked up on Sarabia fuming at his own players on the bench.

Several Barca stars were picked out for criticism, yet Setien was not happy the comments were highlighted.

"It is a bit embarrassing that it becomes news and has a dimension like the one it has acquired," he told El Periodico.

"That is embarrassing, that the media use a camera that is permanently following you on the bench. It is something that should be eradicated. It is something that should end.

"You can't spend all day with your hand over your mouth. I don't have to force myself to cover my mouth. It's unfortunate that these things happen."



However, Setien was also apologetic and suggested Sarabia was working to ensure there would be no repeat.

"It has affected me a lot," the head coach said. "The first thing I think about is the club and the club's image. It must be a clean image – you have to take care of it.

"It is a topic that worries me a lot. It is something very important to me. You can criticise us because we make wrong the changes, because we set the team up wrong, for whatever, but not for our behaviour.

"You have to understand people and moments. Not everyone is the same. Eder is a kid who has a great temperament, which for many things is phenomenal. But you have to learn to control yourself.

"These situations are more and more sporadic, but it's something we don't like. It is no excuse that these situations are seen on the benches.

"It is an issue that Eder is trying to solve. He is a young kid, an impulsive kid, who has a lot of energy. But we are on the bench of a club you represent and the behaviour should be faultless."