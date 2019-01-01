Flying Eagles’ Valentine Ozornwafor describes World Cup draw as tough

The Nigeria U20 defender has termed the draw which put them in the same group with Qatar, Ukraine, and the USA as difficult

Flying Eagles defender, Valentine Ozornwafor has described their Fifa U20 World Cup draw which pitted them against , and USA in Group C as tough.

The draw for the U20 World Cup was held inside the Gdynia Sports Arena in Gdynia on Sunday and the two-time runners-up will confront Ukraine, the United States of America and in the group phase of the competition slated for from May 23rd to 15th June.

Speaking on the draw, the vice-skipper of Nigeria’s U20 team disclosed that their group stage opponents are difficult and that they must prepare very hard to think of qualifying for the second round of the competition.

“I don’t think this is an easy draw at all,” Ozornwafor told Goal.

“It is a tough draw for us and I believe that we must take the preparations for the World Cup seriously so that we can qualify from the group. Qatar are trying to come up in world football while Ukraine and the USA are always tough to face. The only solution for us to qualify is to prepare very well.

“We should not believe anybody that says that the three opponents are easy. They also want to qualify as well as we will like to also. We need to concentrate on our own preparations because the World Cup won’t give room for a second chance when it starts.”

The Enyimba defender stressed that the Flying Eagles were unlucky to finish in the fourth spot in the Niger Republic and that they hope to get it right at the World Cup in Poland.

He also expressed happiness at his inclusion in the CAF Best XI along with the skipper of the Nigerian team, Ikouwem Udotin but noted that he will continue to work harder and not allow the accolade to get into his head.

“We tried our best to ensure that we represent Nigeria well in Niger Republic but we were just unlucky,” he continued.

“We left for the competition with high expectations but we fell short in the penalty shootout which could go either way. We practiced very well before the game for penalties but it was just unfortunate that we were unable to convert some of the kicks. It was just one of those things but we are going to prepare better for the World Cup.

“I am thrilled that I was nominated among the best 11 players at the end of the tournament and I see it as a stepping stone for me. I won’t be carried away by it because I know that the challenges ahead are still huge for me. It wasn’t about me but I like the emphasis to be on the team.”