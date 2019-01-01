Flying Eagles Henry Offia: The United States will be easier than Qatar

The Nigeria U20 striker is confident that they will secure their second win of the 2019 Fifa U20 World Cup against the Yanks on Monday

Flying Eagles attacker, Henry Offia has pointed out that they want to build on their victory against Qatar when they face the United States in their second game in .

romped to a 4-0 win over hapless with Maxwell Effiom, Offia, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Aliu Salawudeen on the scoresheet in a Group D tie played at the Tychy Stadium in Tychy on Friday.

Paul Aigbogun’s men will play the USA in Bielsko-Biala and another victory could confirm their progress to the next round.

“Thank you to everyone who watched and supported us against ,” Offia told Nigeria U20’s official media.

“It was really a great one and actually I thank God for the goal and most especially it was really good that we got a win in our first game. It was really important.

“It builds more confidence in us ahead of other games. The little I watched of the United States and I believe we can do better than we did against Qatar when we play against them. I just believe and I hope that we are going to make it out of the group stage.”

The IK Sirius of striker expressed his delight at his first junior international goal for Nigeria when he struck the second for the Flying Eagles against Qatar.

Article continues below

“It was really good and I was extremely happy because it was my first national team goal in the World Cup,” he continued.

“It was really amazing. I hope in the next game we will go a lot better.”

The Flying Eagles are on top of Group D with three points. The United States lost their first game 2-1 against Ukraine on Friday.