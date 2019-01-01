'Flying Eagles are flying' - Twitter reacts as Nigeria U20 thrash Qatar U20

Paul Aigbogun's side kicked off their campaign in Poland with a comfortable win over their Asian opponents

Nigerians are raving about the Flying Eagles' performance on social media after they hammered 4-0 in their opening game at the 2019 Fifa U20 World Cup.

Goals from Maxwell Effiom, Henry Offia, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Olasunkanmi Aliyu got the West Africans off to a flying start in Group D

The win boosted their chances of progressing to the next round as they moved them to the summit of their group table.

Football enthusiasts are particularly pleased by the qualities in the team and the commanding display of Paul Aigbogun's boys for the entire 90 minutes.

Here it go ... 4 vs 0 . Great performance so far from the flying eagle of Nigeria #U20WC — kuli kuli football (@FootballKuli) May 24, 2019

Nice one flying eagles 🦅 — Abayomi Ayodele (@theyomiay) May 24, 2019

Aliu Salawudeen pokes home a fourth. The flying eagles are cruising



Qatar 0-4 Nigeria#U20WC — MikeThePundit (@MikeThePundit) May 24, 2019

Flying Eagles are leading but have been sloppy all game , I hope they are just playing to the levels of the opposition — Olu Mike Olu (@Mikeegunner) May 24, 2019

Under 20 Flying Eagles doing us proud... Fuck this Qatar boys up. — Ojiegbe Finest (@o_finest) May 24, 2019

Our Flying Eagles has dismantled Qatar. — Olumide Lawal(DeBOL) (@DeBOLx) May 24, 2019

Flying Eagles!!!! Awon daddy...they are crucifying Qatar....😁😁😁😁 — Kizuri Monchi Semilore (@DantePasusu) May 24, 2019

Naija Flying Eagles really crusing. — Afolabi Fisayo. (@Afolabi_Fisayo) May 24, 2019

Dele Bashiru is a very good prospect. One to watch for the super eagles. #Flyingeagles #U20WC — 👻GHOST👻 (@moashir) May 24, 2019

Flying Eagles not playing bad at all #FIFAU20WorldCup — Mr Producer (@nd_tunes) May 24, 2019

I'm really impressed with Tom Dele Bashiru performance today for flying Eagles today.



A academy player! What a young promising footballer he is



Take a bow! 👏#U20WC #SoarFlyingEagles #FIFAU20WorldCup — D R A Y 4 L Y F (@Dray4lyf) May 24, 2019