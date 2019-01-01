Live Scores
'Flying Eagles are flying' - Twitter reacts as Nigeria U20 thrash Qatar U20

Getty
Paul Aigbogun's side kicked off their campaign in Poland with a comfortable win over their Asian opponents

Nigerians are raving about the Flying Eagles' performance on social media after they hammered Qatar 4-0 in their opening game at the 2019 Fifa U20 World Cup.

Goals from Maxwell Effiom, Henry Offia, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Olasunkanmi Aliyu got the West Africans off to a flying start in Group D

The win boosted their chances of progressing to the next round as they moved them to the summit of their group table.

Football enthusiasts are particularly pleased by the qualities in the team and the commanding display of Paul Aigbogun's boys for the entire 90 minutes.  

