After sustained pressure from members of the public and football stakeholders, Nairobi City Senator Johnson Sakaja has clarified the statements he made on Tuesday regarding the inspection process that Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is undergoing.

During Senate proceedings, Sakaja emphasised that not one person should take action that will lead to Kenya being banned by Fifa and also demanded that the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed should appear before the Senate to explain why the auditing process was being undertaken.

'No one is scared'

Sakaja has now clarified his statement that caused an uproar, especially on social media, saying; "FKF and all federations receiving money must be audited, there is no escaping that," Sakaja told Goal.

"If any individual is found culpable of any theft or wrongdoing, the law must follow, including prosecution or a normalization committee. No one is scared.

"However, before the evidence is put forward, I will not support a lynch mob or pre-empt the results of the audit.

"Let the law be followed. We will listen to parties objectively and in the ultimate interest of the people."

On Wednesday, the Nairobi County Football Association demanded that the city leader stop taking a stand that is seen as a defence of Nick Mwendwa's regime.

"Having followed yesterday's [Tuesday] Senate preceding about the state of Kenyan football, the Nairobi County Football Association regrets to see our super Senator [Johnson Sakaja] serving the interests of his boss who is a defender of [Nick] Mwendwa instead of protecting the law as per the Senate swearing-in before resuming office," said the association's letter obtained by Goal.

"Sports Act article 52 is very clear about the inspection of sports organizations, football being not an exception, in part one which says, 'The Registrar may, at any time, or if so directed by the Cabinet Secretary, cause an inspection to be made by any person authorized by the Registrar, in writing, of any sports organization, branch, sub-branch, organ, or any person associated with any sports organization, and of its or his books, accounts, and records'.

"Our super Senator for Nairobi should tell Kenyans where [Amina] Mohammed has gone wrong by implementing the Kenyan constitution."

On Thursday, the Sports CS is expected to appear before the Senate to shed more light on the ongoing inspection.