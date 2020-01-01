Top Five: Nigerians who need a transfer in the January window

With the January transfer window now open for business, Goal profile five Nigerian players who could be primed for a move during the coming weeks.

All of these quintent are struggling at their current employers at the moment, and will be desperate for a change of scene in order to ignite their stalling careers.

Henry Onyekuru

It all seems so risible now, but there was a time when rumours of interest in Onyekuru from were rife.

In the end, he made do with a still impressive move to AS , leveraging strong performances last season in the colours of to extricate himself from a contract with that was going nowhere very fast.

His time in , however, has been nothing short of a disaster.

After two quick starts in consecutive matches, Les Monegasques boss Leonardo Jardim decided it was necessary to change the shape of the side. He adopted a back three and a front two featuring star signings Wissam Ben Yedder and Islam Slimani, who both hit it off instantly like a house on fire.

It was a decision that effectively ostracized Onyekuru – possessing neither the skill set to play as a wing-back or as an out-and-out striker, the international has been shut out entirely.

Already, it is reported Galatasaray will come in for him once again in January. Whatever his eventual destination, he simply needs to rediscover the joy of playing regularly again.

Leon Balogun

It has been a year to forget for Balogun, who has struggled for game time at & Hove Albion, first under former manager Chris Hughton, and then under Graham Potter.

With the former Ostersunds manager, his stock appears to be even lower; he has made just the one appearance for the Seagulls this term, and that was almost four months ago, in the League Cup defeat of Bristol Rovers.

That, on the heels of an campaign that saw him lose his place in the heart of the Nigeria defence, means the former man is in dire need of a transfer away from the Amex Stadium.

Perhaps a move back to would be best for the 31-year-old. He has never really got to grips with , despite one or two bright spots in his first season in the Premier League. If he harbours any hope still of being relevant, especially in the national team set-up, it is imperative that he seeks out a move this winter.

Oghenekaro Etebo

With each passing day, it seems more and more ludicrous that Etebo is in the Championship with .

His impatience on the eve of the 2018 World Cup continues to bite him to this day: the Potters are struggling just outside the relegation zone, and the Nigeria international has become a regular feature on the substitute's bench.

Manager Michael O’Neill has defended his repeated lack of involvement, stating that the player has trained “no better than OK,” which seems to suggest he could be doing more to win over the new(ish) boss, who was appointed in November.

This is a quite unpleasant state of affairs for Etebo, especially considering he was mightily impressive during the Africa Cup of Nations in the summer, helping the Super Eagles to a third-place finish in .

The good news?

There has been reported interest from side , as well as from , while appear close to securing a loan move.

O’Neill’s comments, and his lack of game time would dictate that a winter transfer is not only desirable, but prudent in the circumstances.

John Ogu

Still only 31, Ogu finds himself without a club and short of options.

It could all have been so different.

By all accounts, his decision to leave Hapoel Be’er Sheva was a hubristic, misguided one. In the summer, there were rumours of possible interest from Turkish side Trabzonspor, who instead signed former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel.

A mistake during the Africa Cup of Nations defeat at the hands of Madagascar also has not helped his case when it comes to finding suitors, and so Ogu finds himself in a weird limbo.

A move in January is not so much a desire as it is an absolute necessity. Without it, Ogu might very well slip into a quiet retirement.

Emmanuel Dennis

A bit of an unusual choice here, in that unlike most on this list, he is playing quite well and very frequently at Belgian champions .

However, Dennis made a name for himself with an unorthodox brace and an even more eye-catching copycat celebration against at Camp Nou earlier this season. He is now courting interest from some of Europe’s major leagues, with scouts from even reportedly keeping an eye on him.

So, why does he need a move immediately?

Well, the short answer is that his stock has never been, and probably will never be higher.

With Brugge now out of the , the very biggest stage is now denied the young Nigeria international. The , unless his side makes a deep run, is unlikely to offer him the same visibility, and as such it is likely that, come the summer, the queue will be a lot less packed.

This would also be undesirable for Brugge, who would then probably have to part with an asset for a much lesser fee than he might have attracted had they sold him six months earlier.

Simply put, an exit in the January window would be the best possible outcome for all concerned.