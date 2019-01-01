'Five minutes is not enough' - Sanches upset with short Bayern Munich cameo

The midfielder was far from pleased with his lack of playing time as his side drew Hertha in their season opener

midfielder Renato Sanches has expressed his frustration with his lack of playing time in his side's season-opening 2-2 draw against Hertha on Friday.

The defending champions surprisingly failed to get their title defence off to a winning start at the Allianz Arena, as two Robert Lewandowski goals were not enough to secure all three points.

Sanches was unable to make much of an impact during his time on the field, as the international managed just five minutes after being introduced in place of Thomas Muller in the 85th minute.

After the game, Sanches was not shy about venting his frustration with his lack of playing time, and also revealed that he's tried to leave Bayern two times unsuccessfully.

"Of course I'm disappointed, it's the second time the club has not let me go," Sanches said. "Five minutes is not enough for me."

Bayern manager Niko Kovac did not address his player's concerns after the game, saying only, “I can not say anything about that, I did not speak to him."

Sanches, who turns 22 on Sunday, has endured a difficult time at Bayern since making a move from in 2016.

The midfielder failed to establish himself in his first season with Bayern before going on a season-long loan to in 2017-18.

That loan failed to bear fruit for either player or club, as then-Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal said after the season.

“Renato knows he has had a very bad season," Carvalhal said. “He would agree this has been a really bad season for him. Someone told me he could go back to Benfica and if he can, it is the best step for him.

"Renato has a big talent, but he has much to learn. He stopped learning when he left Benfica and went to one of the biggest clubs in the world."

Sanches returned to Bayern last season and made 24 appearances for the club in all competitions, but started just six matches.

The Portuguese has been linked with a move away from Bayern this summer, with PSG and Benfica reportedly interested, and could still depart with the transfer window open until September 2.