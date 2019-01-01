Live Scores
Fit-again Junior Ajayi in line for Al Ahly return against JS Saoura

The Nigeria international could return on Friday, with the Red Devils in Caf Champions League action

Junior Ajayi has been named in Al Ahly’s squad for their Caf Champions League clash against JS Saoura.

The Egyptians released the news on Monday, stating that the Nigeria has been included to face the Algerians.

Al Ahly have been without Ajayi for five months after he suffered a knee ligament injury against Township Rollers on July 28.

But the 22-year-old is now available to return, as his side chase a vital away victory to Algeria.

He returns to Martín Lasarte's squad alongside Ahmed Fathi, while Saad Samir was excused from the clash.

Ahly began their Group D campaign with a 2-0 victory over AS Vita Club at the Borg El Arab Stadium, Alexandria.
 

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Sherif Ekramy, Mohamed El-Shennawy, Ali Lotfi.

Defenders: Ayman Ashraf, Ali Maaloul, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim.

Midfielders: Ahmed Fathi, Karim Nedved, Mohamed Sherif, Ahmed Hamoudi, Islam Mohareb, Amr El-Sulaya, Ramadan Sobhi, Nasser Maher, Walid Soliman, Mido Gaber.

Forwards: Geraldo, Junior Ajayi.

 

 

