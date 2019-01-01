First matches bound to be tough, insists Kim Swee

Malaysia and Myanmar played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in the opening match of the men's football tournament of the 2019 SEA Games on Monday.

Malaysia U-22 could only come away with a draw against Myanmar U-22 in the opening match of the men's football competition of the 2019 Southeast (SEA) Games on Monday, but head coach Dato' Ong Kim Swee is bullish of his side's chances.

Mistakes by Malaysia goalkeeper Haziq Nadzli led to the opening goal by Soe Moe Kyaw in the 12th minute, but Akhyar Rashid showed good awareness to steal the ball en route to assisting Hadi Fayyadh's equaliser 11 minutes later. Despite multiple chances had by both sides, especially by Malaysia, no more goals were scored in the Group A match that was held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila.

Speaking to the press after the match, Kim Swee however noted that the first match in a competition is bound to be tough for any team.

"The boys struggled to control the game in the first half, but they improved significantly in the second. The first match is always tough especially when the players have not played for a while. They had difficulties moving the ball around in the first half but they had more chances in the second than Myanmar did.

"The one point picked up is very valuable ahead of the three remaining group encounters. It's definitely better than dropping all three points altogether," said the former SEA Games gold medal-winning trainer.

He too declined to criticise the two Malaysia U-17 stars he fielded at the start of the match, Umar Hakeem and Luqman Hakim. The duo struggled somewhat playing at an age level far above what they are used to, and were substituted off in the second half.

"Umar played well while Luqman had a satisfactory game. Not at his (Luqman's) best yet but the both of them still need time. They showed a good understanding, which is the most important thing that I want to observe. I want to see the more senior players combining well with the juniors."

Malaysia's next match will be on Friday, against the host nation .

