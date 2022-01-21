Fiorentina are prepared to sell Dusan Vlahovic during the January transfer window, admits club director Joe Barone, but the Serbian striker’s agents have gone quiet amid talk of Arsenal having a £68 million ($92m) bid on the table.

The Viola have resigned themselves to the fact that the prolific frontman is destined to leave Florence, with no extension being agreed to a contract due to expire in 2023, and they are now open to offers.

Newcastle, Juventus, Tottenham and Manchester City have also been linked with the highly-rated 21-year-old – who has hit 20 goals this season – but Vlahovic is reportedly looking to see out the 2021-22 campaign in his current surroundings before making a big move in the summer.

What has been said?

Asked for an update on a long-running transfer saga and whether a Premier League switch could be on the cards, Barone told La Nazione: “Some English clubs have made contact, but there is no agreement yet.

“We are open [to selling] but there can’t be a deal unless someone [Vlahovic] agrees.”

The bigger picture

Vlahovic has emerged as one of the hottest properties in European football, with his stock soaring over the course of the last 18 months.

He registered 21 goals across all competitions last season and is now keeping pace with the likes of Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah in the race for the prestigious European Golden Shoe.

Taking on a fresh start midway through any given campaign is always tough, as new surroundings must be adapted to, and the talented youngster may feel that staying put is his best option for now.

Fiorentina are certainly being left frustrated by a lack of communication from his camp, with Barone adding on a breakdown in communication: “I haven’t heard anything from them. Zero. I had asked Vlahovic’s agent to be clear, but I haven’t heard anything, no contacts at all.”

It is possible that the likes of Arsenal, who are desperate to get more firepower into their ranks at Emirates Stadium, will look to force the issue before another transfer deadline passes on January 31.

Convincing the player that this is the right time to do a deal, rather than selling club, may be the biggest obstacle they face, though, as a late scramble for new additions is sparked.

