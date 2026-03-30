Fiorentina: Dodo’s condition – no injuries, he’s fit to play straight away and is targeting the Verona match

Good news for Fiorentina. Dodo underwent scans following his injury and has not sustained any damage: the player will return to training with the squad and could feature as early as this coming weekend against Verona.





HOW IS DODO? - The Fiorentina full-back had complained of discomfort in his thigh during one of the recent training sessions whilst the league was on international break. However, the scans he underwent this morning revealed no injuries.

Here is the club’s statement.





"ACF Fiorentina announces that, this morning, the player Domilson Cordeiro Dos Santos Dodô underwent clinical and diagnostic tests after leaving the pitch early during Saturday’s training session. The diagnostic tests carried out ruled out any injuries to the flexor muscles of his right thigh. The player will continue his personalised programme over the coming days"





UPCOMING MATCHES - Fiorentina will return to action after the international break against Verona. This is good news for Paolo Vanoli, who could have Dodô available as early as next weekend. The Brazilian has already made 39 appearances in this campaign and scored in one of his most recent outings, away at Cremonese.