'Finishing second is not an option' - Aduku reveals Bayelsa Queens' title ambitions

The South-South side won the Nigerian top-flight crown in 2018 but are back with lofty aspirations following back-to-back opening wins

Bayelsa Queens coach Moses Aduku says he is targeting the Caf Women's and winning the Women's Premier League this season.

The Restoration ladies clinched a fourth Nigerian crown in 2018 with a 2-0 win over 2017 winners Nasarawa Amazons but could not defend the title, settling for the third-place trophy in 2019.

Before the campaign started, the ex-Nigeria junior international guided Bayelsa to Flying Officer's Cup success in Abuja, where they defeated Nasarawa Amazons 1-0 in the final in November.

Since then, they are yet to look back, securing a 2-1 win at home over Sunshine Queens before a 2-1 victory over Nasarawa Amazons in Lafia to ensure a fine start to the season.

The manager admits he is happy with the recent run of form but added that his side must remain humble when attempting to match the consistency of their rivals.

"Honestly, we made the mistakes of getting distracted last season after winning the Charity Cup," Aduku told Goal.

"This time, we've learned from it and do not want a repeat of such a situation. I've told my players to forget the celebration of victories against Sunshine Queens and Nasarawa Amazons and focus on the task ahead.

"There is no time for parties until after the final game of the season. Finishing second is not an option for us this season.

"Everything is prepared but I've told my girls that every game must be approached like a Cup final."

Despite their back-to-back victories, the Nigeria U20 women's team assistant coach insists his side is still far from their best.

"It was narrow wins in our two matches but we've never really got it right," he enthused.

"I know it's a marathon and an open league and I believe before the middle of the season my team should be in better shape. Nobody expected Robo will pick a win in Lafia or Osun to beat Ibom in Uyo.

"I want to believe other teams are also prepared and every team can win the league title. Despite getting six points so far, we are going to keep working hard. There are grey areas we need to work on and hope to have a perfect team before the mid-season."

The Yenagoa based outfit will welcome giant-killers FC Robo in a top of the table clash at Samson Siasia Stadium on Thursday morning.

And the gaffer is confident his side can continue the rich vein of winning form against Emmanuel Osahon's team in Yenagoa.

"We've gone past two matches and the next is against Robo," he continued.

"They are also a very good side and have won their opening two matches. We are not underrating any team. They should expect a quality game in Yenegoa."