Finidi: Enyimba coach focused on continental ticket despite MFM slump

The tactician stated the People’s Elephant can challenge for a place in Africa even after their defeat to Olukoya Boys

Enyimba’s target is to earn qualification to the Caf Champions League or Caf Confederation Cup, according to coach Finidi George.

Buoyed by their 3-0 triumph over Kwara United, the Aba Elephants travelled to Ijebu Ode hoping to subdue MFM FC.

Nevertheless, the hosts had other ideas as the People’s Elephant surrendered their lead to lose 2-1 at the Dipo Dina Stadium.



With that defeat, Enyimba dropped to sixth on the Nigeria Professional Football League log.

Regardless, the former Ajax and Ipswich Town winger is unruffled in his side’s main target in the 2021-22 campaign.

“In Enyimba, the target is continental. Are you going to have it every year? You have to try it out,” George told the media per Kick442.

“In football, sometimes you want to win and it doesn’t happen. We wanted to win.

“The next focus is to try to see how we can get good results from the remaining four games and fight for a continental ticket. If we don’t get it, we will try again next season.”

Victor Mbaoma put the two-time African champions ahead in the 52nd minute.

That lead lasted for 12 minutes as Olukoya Boys levelled matters from the penalty spot via Oladayo Alabi.

With the tough encounter looking destined to end on a no winner, no vanquished note, MFM secured all three points through David Nduka’s effort.

The Super Eagles legend blamed the result on his team’s inability to keep things tight in defence against the relegation-threatened club.

“That’s football. When you don’t defend a goal well as we scored first, things like this happen,” he continued.

“Defensively, we did not get the job done which we could have done a better job. It’s so unfortunate. After a good start in the first half where we scored, we couldn’t defend well.

Article continues below

“We still have four more matches and will fight till the end to see what happens as we cannot throw in the towel.

“When you don’t keep the ball, then you tend to defend a little a bit more and that was what happened, our opponents got that penalty. That penalty gave them a boost and came out stronger after that.”

Enyimba would be aiming to bounce back to winning ways when they welcome Heartland to the Enyimba Stadium on Sunday.