Filipe Luis confirms Flamengo switch in Atletico Madrid farewell

The 33-year-old left-back wants to finish his career in his homeland after agreeing to join the Rio de Janeiro outfit

Filipe Luis confirmed he is joining Brazilian side Flamengo after the full-back bid farewell to on Sunday.

The 33-year-old's contract with the Spanish side expired this summer and he has been linked with several clubs in recent months, ranging from to .

But the left-back looks set to return to his homeland instead, as reports suggest he has agreed to a two-year contract with Flamengo.

Confirming the transfer at an event at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday, he admitted he wants to see out the rest of his career in .

"I have been a Flamenguista since I was young," the defender said. "Leaving Atletico is not an easy decision to make, but I want to end my career in Brazil."

He originally joined Atleti from Deportivo La Coruna in 2010 and went on to win , the , and UEFA Super Cup as well as reaching a final before leaving for in 2014.

The former Figueirense player was unable to break into the Chelsea starting XI and returned to the Spanish capital a year later, continuing his success with another Europa League victory and second Champions League final appearance.

Overall, Filipe Luis has played 333 matches and won seven trophies with the Rojiblancos, and he vowed to return to the club in the future.

“I’m privileged to have been a part of the best era of this club," he said. "I want to thank everyone. We enjoyed great moments. Today is a happy day, because I’ve given my all for this club.

"Playing at the Vicente Calderon and enjoying the Wanda Metropolitano’s first years has been unique. I will be back in the future, this is just a farewell as a player."

Meanwhile, Atleti captain Koke was full of praise for his former team-mate as he thanked him for the success he has helped deliver.

“I want to thank you for everything you’ve done for Atleti," Koke said. "You’ve been one of the world’s best left-backs, and of Atlético de Madrid’s history. I’m going to miss you greatly."