Fifth absence… Al-Ahli Jeddah player fails Al-Fayha trials

Injuries have continued to plague Al-Ahli Jeddah, just hours before their eagerly anticipated match against Al-Fayha in the Saudi Roshen League.

Al-Ahli will be the visitors to Al-Fayha tomorrow, Wednesday, at the Majmaah Sports City Stadium, in a match brought forward from the 29th round of the Roshen League.

The Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" reported that Al-Ahli’s squad list for the match did not include Saudi full-back Zakaria Hawsawi, who is currently sidelined with an injury.

Hosawi missed Al-Ahli’s 3-0 victory over Damak last Saturday at Al-Inmaa Stadium in the 27th round of the Roshen League, having returned injured from the Saudi national team.

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The newspaper explained that the Saudi left-back underwent medical tests on Tuesday before travelling to Al-Majma’ah to assess the extent of his recovery from a knee injury, with the result being his exclusion from the squad.

Hosawi is the fifth player Al-Ahli will be without for the Al-Fayha match, following defenders Roger Ibáñez (Brazil) and Merih Demiral (Turkey), Saudi right-back Ali Majrashi, and French midfielder Valentin Atangana.

Al-Ahli sit third in the Roshen League with 65 points, five points behind leaders Al-Nassr and level on points with second-placed Al-Hilal, with the latter holding the advantage on goal difference.