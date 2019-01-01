FIFA Rankings: India drop a spot to 104th in the world

Igor Stimac's men last played against Oman and Qatar in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers

The Indian national team are ranked 104th in the September 2019 edition of the FIFA Rankings released on Thursday.

Since the 2019 Intercontinental Cup in July, the Blue Tigers have last been in action in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC second round joint preliminary qualifiers from Group E.

While 's ranking remains the same (62) following their 1-1 draw at the hands of , Oman's 2-1 win have helped them gain three places to be ranked 84. For the other two countries in the group, Afghanistan (146) have gone up by three spots despite a 6-0 defeat against as they picked a 1-0 win over Bangladesh (187) who have gone down by five places.

In addition to the qualification matches, Oman is the only team to have played a friendly against Lebanon that the former won 1-0.

are set to take on Bangladesh next at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, on October 15th before traveling to Afghanistan (November 14) and Oman (November 19) in their fixtures in the current calendar year.

World over, have managed to defend their top spot with the nations in the top 10 also remaining unchanged, with the exception of some movements. have displaced to occupy the second position. (7, up 2) and (5, up 1) have also moved up while (6), (8) and (9) have dropped by a place each.