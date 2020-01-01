FIFA Rankings: India and top 20 remain unchanged

Igor Stimac's men will next be in action in March...

The Indian national team's 108th spot in the world from December 2019 sees no change in the first edition of the FIFA Rankings released on Thursday.

The Blue Tigers were last in action in the joint qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) against Afghanistan (1-1) and Oman (1-0 loss) that constituted towards the November 2019 rankings (down 2) which have since remained the same for the AFC nation.

will be hosting in a qualifier on March 26th, followed by fixtures against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in June.